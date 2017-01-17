Independence police investigating deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Homicide investigators are in the 1500 block of S. Cedar Avenue on Tuesday evening following a deadly shooting. Independence police say officers went to the scene at about 4:45 p.m. where one adult black male victim was found.

Emergency crews took him to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and police say investigators are still at the scene. If you know anything that will assist officers in their investigation, call (816) 474-TIPS or (816) 325-7777.