Kansas City police engaged in standoff with possible shooting suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Operation 100 is ongoing in the 2500 block of Lister Avenue on Tuesday night. Officers were sent to the scene just after 6 p.m. when a 911 caller said he heard fighting, a gunshot, and then saw someone slumped over in a car. The condition of that shooting victim hasn’t been revealed.

A tactical team has been deployed outside a home where the shooting suspect is believed to be holed up and armed.

Breaking: KCPD TAC team is at a standoff near 2500 block of Lister following a shooting. Man possibly with gun refusing to come out. pic.twitter.com/KSqUDbuo6i — Katie Banks (@kbanksreports) January 18, 2017

