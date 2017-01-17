Lenexa man abducted and forced to withdraw cash from ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Lenexa, Kan. man is recovering from injuries Tuesday after police say a group of robbers abducted him as part of a carjacking.

Police say they're searching for the man's car and up to five suspects believed to be involved in the attack.

The victim called 911 around 4 a.m. from a convenience store at 27th Street and Van Brunt Avenue in Kansas City.

Police tell us this is where the robbers released him, after they forced him to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine.

An ambulance crew rushed the victim to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officers say the incident started near Truman and Lee's Summit roads. That's where the robbers took control of the man's car and held him against his will.

The victim's car is a white Mazda 6 with Kansas license plates, 8-9-0 B-O-N. If you've seen it, call police or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.