Man residing in metro shares fond memories of Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on moon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gene Cernan -- the last man to walk on the moon -- died on Monday.

Tuesday – FOX 4 heard from one of his long-time friends and golf buddies, Duke McBee.

McBee now lives in the metro and he shared his memories of Cernan with FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk, which you can watch in the video.

Funeral arrangements made

A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan's family says the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.

He commanded NASA's Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.