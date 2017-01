Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man suspected in an overnight aggravated assault is in custody Tuesday morning.

Police blocked off an area around Jeremy Franklin Mitsubishi of Kansas City near 87th and Hillcrest as they searched for the suspect around 3:30 a.m.

The suspect was wearing a Carhartt jacket and blue jeans, and police say he used a gun in the assault. The victim was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

There is no word on what charges he will face.