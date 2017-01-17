× Milk-drinkers in Missouri and Kansas eligible for class action settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to BoughtMilk.com, eligible individuals could receive between $10 to $20 from a $52 million settlement in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Herd Retirement Program conspired to kill cows to keep milk and dairy prices high.

Residents of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin are eligible.

The claim period began on September 2, 2016, and the final deadline for filing is January 31, 2017.

If you bought milk between 2003 and 2010, you can claim damages.

The lawsuit claimed that nearly 3,000 farms were bought out, resulting in the slaughter of more than 500,000 cows over seven years.

To submit your claim, click here.