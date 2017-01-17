× Mo. police widow finds purpose through social media

ST. LOUIS — The wife of a fallen St. Louis County Officer is using social media to process her grief and humanize officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 24-year-old Elizabeth Snyder has been making a series of Facebook posts after her 33-year-old husband, Blake Snyder, was fatally shot on Oct. 6 while on a domestic disturbance call.

The posts vary from selfies with her 2-year-old son Malachi, to photos of the house she used to share with Blake. Many of the posts, which are receiving tens of thousands of shares, include Elizabeth Snyder’s emotional pain and grief of her husband’s death.

Snyder says she wants to publicly express such a private matter in order to raise awareness for law enforcement officers, and to show “they have families and children and lives outside of work.”

In November she shared an image of Malachi and two Teddy Bears made from his father’s uniform.