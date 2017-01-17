North Kansas City is feeling the warmth as volunteers “scarf bomb” Dagg Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the cold weather continues, volunteers in North Kansas City are stepping in to make sure residents have the proper gear to keep warm.

Jennifer Kessler came up with the idea of "scarf bombing" and invited volunteers to join her during one at Dagg Park Tuesday.

During a "scarf bomb" volunteers place scarves and hats around the fence of a park for people such as the homeless, students and commuters who might need to stay warm in these cold temperatures.

Parks and Rec joined forces with the North Kansas City Business Council to make Tuesday's event happen.

Volunteers donated the mainly hand-made hats and scarves.

All week-long the scarves and hats will be available to people at the park.

"We have to do look out for our fellow citizen because if you don't, you know things aren't good," JC McLallen with North Kansas City Parks and Rec said. "So that's what you got to do. Take care of each other."

If you would like to donate more scarves, hats, or earmuffs please contact Kelli Votypka, North Kansas City Parks & Recreation, at 816-300-0545 or Jennifer Keller, North Kansas City Business Council, at 472-7700.