Parents of missing 20-year-old UMKC student make impassioned plea for answers in disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The parents of Toni Anderson are heartbroken and desperate for any information that could lead to their missing daughter. They are putting their hope in any news they get.

The Andersons describe their daughter as amazing, independent, and someone who loves kids. They say the UMKC student is a music blogger and often travels for work, but they her parents say she is always careful. They've been able to stay strong, thanks to the support of so many others.

"A lot of faith, a lot of friends, all of Toni`s friends have been amazing. The authorities have been unbelievable to work with,” said Brian Anderson.

The 20-year-old hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning, after she told co-workers she was headed to a gas station at 31st and Southwest Boulevard, but she never made it there.



Her boyfriend says she works as a server at the Chrome entertainment bar on 40 Highway. On Sunday, she left work at 4:11 a.m., and was adamant about going to a gas station. However, 30 minutes later, Toni's friend, Roxanne Townsend says she received a frightening text from Toni.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Roxy Townsend said.

The Andersons say her friends continue to come up with ideas for searches, including getting a volunteer canine unit.

"Everybody`s been so wonderful and supportive and we`re very blessed. We are very blessed to have such good friends and Toni to have such good friends,” said Elizabeth Anderson.

"Let her go. Let her be with us. Let her go have her wonderful life," she continued.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for a private investigator to help find Toni. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.