Police searching for 5 suspects believed to have abducted man in Independence, then forced him to withdraw money from ATM

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for five suspects believed to be involved in a carjacking and abduction early Tuesday morning.

A man called police from the 7-Eleven at 27th and Van Brunt to say that he had been abducted from Independence and left at the convenient store after the suspects forced him to take money from his ATM.

The victim said the abduction began with a carjacking.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police did not release the man's condition.

Independence and Kansas City police are searching for a white Mazda 6 with Kansas license plate 890 BON.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.