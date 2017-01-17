Police still searching for 20-year-old Wichita woman last seen in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 15.

Toni Anderson was last seen in the metro Sunday morning.

She’s 20-years old, has blonde hair and green eyes and stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a lean frame.

Friends say she sent a text at 4:42 a.m. that said, “just got pulled over again.”

They add, “It’s extremely out of character for her to run off without letting her boyfriend or friends know where she’s going.”

“We have not indication that she was pulled over by an officer with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department,” said Sgt. Kari Thompson with the Kansas City Police Department. “We have also checked with other local agencies in Missouri as well as in Kansas, and there is no indication that Toni Anderson was pulled over by local police.”

If you have any information about where Anderson is, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.