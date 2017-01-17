Popcorn Bag home video reviews: The Girl on the Train, Ouija 2 and The Joneses

KANSAS CITY, Mo --- "The Girl on the Train" off the tracks? What about "Ouija 2" and "The Joneses?" Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

1) THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (R)

Universal

RUSS

“The Girl on the Train” is an adaptation of the bestselling thriller. Emily Blunt plays an emotionally disturbed alcoholic who may or may not have seen evidence of a crime during her daily train commute. The narrators of this story are unreliable, so the mystery is a bit convoluted.

SHAWN

"The Girl on the Train" is just a fun movie to watch and Emily Blunt kills it with a fantastic performance.

RUSS

Blunt is terrific in a difficult role that requires her to spend most of the film’s 112 minutes in tears. As this trashy train comes to its final stop, however, it may generate more laughs than chills.

SHAWN

It's a bit over the top. And a tad messy but so what.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

“Ouija: Origin of Evil” is a prequel to the 2014 horror hit. When a fake medium tries out a Ouija board, her daughter becomes possessed by an evil spirit. A very talented cast and taut pacing help make this low budget entry a surprisingly effective little thriller.

SHAWN

Fairly scary. A tad bit better than the original.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) KEEPING UP WITH THE JONESES (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” is a spy spoof that should have been a lot better than it is. Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher are a suburban couple whose lives are upended when international spies Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot move in next door. This middling film is far less than the sum of its parts.

SHAWN

Mildly funny. Tries to rally on a old premise. Lots of potential. So much left on the table. But still watchable.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags