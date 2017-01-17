Popular Merriam restaurant location reopens with new name under local family’s ownership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- A staple restaurant in Merriam will open its doors again after being forced to close last year.

The IHOP at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road shut down in September after more than five decades in business.

Pegah's family restaurant will be moving into the former building, and the owners plan to hire back nearly 90 percent of the former staff.

Some employees returning to the restaurant had worked together for more than 20 years.

"They grew up together, they had their babies together, and now they are not having grand-babies," former employee Kara Nerio said. "Same with our customers, we've gone to weddings and funerals and births and it's a small community around here."

The owner says IHOP wanted a more modern place and chose not to renew their franchise agreement.

The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.