State rep. from Parkville offers to arm constituents visiting capitol in light of new security measures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- For the first time, we're hearing from a Republican state lawmaker from Parkville who says he wants to lend guns to visitors entering the Missouri capitol. The Parkville lawmaker's so-called "you can borrow my gun" offer is still making lots of waves.

Four-term State Representative Nick Marshall is fired up about several new security measures now enforced inside the the capitol building.

"It's the people's house and the people's house should be open to the public," he said.

Visitors used to be able to come and go through multiple unlocked doors without passing through any security procedures, but not anymore.

Now, anyone visiting the capitol in Jefferson City must walk through metal detectors, have their items scanned by an X-ray, and posted on every door is a sign saying firearms are prohibited.

Representative Marshall calls the security measures an infringement on visitors' freedom.

"They should not be searched when they come and go from the capitol building," he said.

State law allows elected officials to carry a concealed firearm in the capitol.

To show his displeasure with the new security protocols at the state building, Rep. Marshall posted on the door of his capitol office and on his Facebook page a sign that states "any constituent with a concealed carrying weapons permit that was refused to carry into the capitol may borrow a firearm from me for the duration of the visit."

“I want to let them know that I have their back that I will protect their rights under the Missouri law and the Missouri Constitution," Rep. Marshall said.

State Representative Randy Dunn's (D-Kansas City) office is just down the hall from Rep. Marshall’s.

"I was taken a back. I thought it was irresponsible, ill-advised. We often times have children and other folks coming there to visit the capitol, and having folks there with guns, who we have no idea who they are is the absolute wrong thing to do," Rep. Dunn said.

“That sign’s gonna remain up,” Rep. Marshall asserted.

And so far, Rep. Marshall says no capitol visitor has stopped by his office to borrow the gun.