Technology aimed at making life easier backfires and leaves family stranded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- There's new gadgets that debut every day that claim to help make people's lives easier, but sometimes that technology can backfire.

For example, a Tesla owner in Nevada, recently started his car using a "remote start app" on his phone, but he forgot to take his actual keys with for the journey.

After turning off the car to adjust a car seat he realized he had stopped in an area without cell service, so he couldn't restart the car.

His wife, who had come along for the ride, ran about two miles to regain service, and was able to call a friend for help.