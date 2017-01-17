Technology aimed at making life easier backfires and leaves family stranded

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- There's new gadgets that debut every day that claim to help make people's lives easier, but sometimes that technology can backfire.
For example, a Tesla owner in Nevada, recently started his car using a "remote start app" on his phone, but he forgot to take his actual keys with for the journey.
After turning off the car to adjust a car seat he realized he had stopped in an area without cell service, so he couldn't restart the car.
His wife, who had come along for the ride, ran about two miles to regain service, and was able to call a friend for help.
Stranded 6 miles from home, 2 miles from cell service; our Saturday morning. The thought was to go for a quick drive to take some photos of the freshly-fallen mountain snow. Having only my phone in my pocket, I unlocked and started the car with it, and we left. 6 miles down the road we decided to turn back, but before that, had to adjust Mozy & Millie's car bed, so I exited the vehicle...bad idea. Need to restart the car now, but, with no cell service, my phone can't connect to the car to unlock it. Even with cell service, the car would also need cell service to receive the signal to unlock. @amymnegri, the hero she is, started running to reach cell service height. After about 2 miles she reached signal and called a friend for a ride to the house to grab the key fob. The key that will always be with me (now) when I drive that car.