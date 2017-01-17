The Classic Cup’s low country shrimp and grits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Classic Cup on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City’s annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.
As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.
In the video above sous chef Kent demonstrates how to make the restaurant’s shrimp and grits.
Low Country Shrimp and Grits
Ingredients:
6: 21-25 count red argentine shrimp
5oz. andouille sausage cut into 1/2" cubes
1c white corn grits
3c chicken stock
1c heavy cream
2oz pickled jalapenos
1 radish sliced thin
4oz classic cup low country tomato gravy ( recipe follows)
2oz rendered pork fat
6oz crushed fresh tomatoes
3oz. tomato juice
3oz. sliced celery
3oz. diced white onion
4oz. diced red bell peppers
1tsp minced garlic
1 oz Worcestershire sauce
1 rosemary sprig
1/8 tsp old bay seasoning
1/8 tsp creole seasoning
1/4tsp smoked paprika
3-6 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce
pinch of salt and pepper
1 bay leaf
1tsp butter
Directions:
Over medium heat, sweat the onions, celery and peppers in the rendered pork fat. add the garlic, old bay and paprika and continue cooking for one minute. add 6 oz of the chicken stock and reduce by half. add the remaining ingredients and cook over low heat for 15 minutes.
Saute shrimp with andoullie sausage over medium high heat until shrimp begin to become firm. add 4 oz of the low country tomato sauce and reduce heat. cook another minute or so to heat the sauce and finish cooking the shrimp. serve over grits. garnish with sliced radish and pickled jalapeno.
