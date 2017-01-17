The Classic Cup’s low country shrimp and grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Classic Cup on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City’s annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above sous chef Kent demonstrates how to make the restaurant’s shrimp and grits.

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

6: 21-25 count red argentine shrimp

5oz. andouille sausage cut into 1/2" cubes

1c white corn grits

3c chicken stock

1c heavy cream

2oz pickled jalapenos

1 radish sliced thin

4oz classic cup low country tomato gravy ( recipe follows)

2oz rendered pork fat

6oz crushed fresh tomatoes

3oz. tomato juice

3oz. sliced celery

3oz. diced white onion

4oz. diced red bell peppers

1tsp minced garlic

1 oz Worcestershire sauce

1 rosemary sprig

1/8 tsp old bay seasoning

1/8 tsp creole seasoning

1/4tsp smoked paprika

3-6 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce

pinch of salt and pepper

1 bay leaf

1tsp butter

Directions:

Over medium heat, sweat the onions, celery and peppers in the rendered pork fat. add the garlic, old bay and paprika and continue cooking for one minute. add 6 oz of the chicken stock and reduce by half. add the remaining ingredients and cook over low heat for 15 minutes.

Saute shrimp with andoullie sausage over medium high heat until shrimp begin to become firm. add 4 oz of the low country tomato sauce and reduce heat. cook another minute or so to heat the sauce and finish cooking the shrimp. serve over grits. garnish with sliced radish and pickled jalapeno.

