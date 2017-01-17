Three charged in Monday carjacking that ended in crash into Kansas City building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANASS CITY, Mo. -- Three people have been charged in Jackson County with robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest related to a carjacking on Monday near Admiral and Paseo.

According to court records, a victim told police that he had been checking his fluids at a gas station when he was stabbed by a tall man and hit on the head by a shorter man. He says the two men and a woman took his vehicle.

Police believe those three are:

Cheyenne Mellon, 17

Zachary Webber, 20

Caleb Patterson, 18

Police provided FOX 4 with mug shots of Mellon and Webber but said they do not have a mugshot on file for Patterson.

Police say after the three people took the man's car, they tracked it to 20th and I-35. Police say the suspects fled, hitting a car near 18th and Locust. During that crash, a building was hit and a gas line was severed. Police arrested Mellon and Patterson at the scene. They say Webber fled on foot but was caught.

The victim told police he had offered the suspects a ride after meeting them earlier at 31st and Main at a McDonald's. Police say one suspect told them that they had been conspiring to rob the victim for days.

Prosecutors requested $150,000 cash bond.