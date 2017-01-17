Zocalo’s PEI mussels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Zocalo on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef Ty Wood demonstrates how to make the restaurant's PEI mussels.

PEI Mussels

Yield 2 servings

Ingredients:

1lb about 20 each mussels

1 small bulb of fennel julienne cut

1/4c Black eyed peas

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4c chorizo

1/2c tomato sauce

1c heavy cream

1tbsp olive oil

Sliced baguette for garnish and dipping!

Directions:

Add 1 tbsp olive oil to a hot pan, saute fennel until golden brown. Add mussels, black eyed peas, garlic and chorizo let cook 1 minute to incorporate flavors. Add tomato and cream and let cook until mussels open up; pull from heat as soon as all mussels have opened. Garnish with sliced and toasted baguette.

