Capital Grille’s Kona crusted sirloin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Capital Grille on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.
As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.
In the video above chef Alan Clark demonstrates how to make the restaurant's Kona crusted sirloin.
Kona crusted sirloin
Caramelized shallot butter
serves: 10
Ingredients:
Whole Butter, salted 2 Sticks
Butter, Clarified 1 Tbsp
Shallot, sliced 1/8 inch thick 1 Cup
Kosher Salt 1 tsp
Freshly Cracked Pepper 1 tsp
Fresh Lemon Juice ½ tsp.
White Wine 1 Tbsp
Directions:
1. Allow the whole butter to soften at room temperature.
2. Warm a sauté pan over high heat. Add the clarified butter, heat to the smoke point, and add the shallots.
3. Caramelize the shallots for two minutes and season with 1 tsp kosher salt and 1 tsp black pepper.
4. Continue to caramelize the shallots and deglaze with ½ tsp of lemon juice and 1 Tbsp of white wine. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat.
5. Combine shallot mixture and softened butter in a stainless steel mixing bowl and whip to incorporate.
Ingredients:
18 oz Dry Aged Sirloin 1 ea
Coffee Rub 2 Tbsp
Shallot Butter 1 oz
Directions:
1. Roll the sirloin in the coffee rub pressing upon rub to create a “crust”.
2. Grill the sirloin to the desired temperature being careful not to burn the crust.
3. Top the sirloin with the butter and allow the sirloin to “rest” for 5 minutes
4. Carve the sirloin from the bone (if applicable) and slice it into 9-10 pieces.
5. Place the slices on a warm serving platter.
Coffee rub
Ingredients:
Granulated Sugar 1/3 cup
Decaffeinated Coffee, Ground 1 Cups
Parmesan Cheese finely grated ¼ Cup
Granulated Garlic 2 Tbsp
Freshly Ground Black Pepper 1 Tbsp.
Salt 1/2 Cups
