Capital Grille’s Kona crusted sirloin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Capital Grille on the Country Club Plaza is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef Alan Clark demonstrates how to make the restaurant's Kona crusted sirloin.

Kona crusted sirloin



Caramelized shallot butter

serves: 10

Ingredients:

Whole Butter, salted 2 Sticks

Butter, Clarified 1 Tbsp

Shallot, sliced 1/8 inch thick 1 Cup

Kosher Salt 1 tsp

Freshly Cracked Pepper 1 tsp

Fresh Lemon Juice ½ tsp.

White Wine 1 Tbsp

Directions:

1. Allow the whole butter to soften at room temperature.

2. Warm a sauté pan over high heat. Add the clarified butter, heat to the smoke point, and add the shallots.

3. Caramelize the shallots for two minutes and season with 1 tsp kosher salt and 1 tsp black pepper.

4. Continue to caramelize the shallots and deglaze with ½ tsp of lemon juice and 1 Tbsp of white wine. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat.

5. Combine shallot mixture and softened butter in a stainless steel mixing bowl and whip to incorporate.

Ingredients:

18 oz Dry Aged Sirloin 1 ea

Coffee Rub 2 Tbsp

Shallot Butter 1 oz

Directions:

1. Roll the sirloin in the coffee rub pressing upon rub to create a “crust”.

2. Grill the sirloin to the desired temperature being careful not to burn the crust.

3. Top the sirloin with the butter and allow the sirloin to “rest” for 5 minutes

4. Carve the sirloin from the bone (if applicable) and slice it into 9-10 pieces.

5. Place the slices on a warm serving platter.

Coffee rub

Ingredients:

Granulated Sugar 1/3 cup

Decaffeinated Coffee, Ground 1 Cups

Parmesan Cheese finely grated ¼ Cup

Granulated Garlic 2 Tbsp

Freshly Ground Black Pepper 1 Tbsp.

Salt 1/2 Cups

