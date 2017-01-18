Daughter of fallen KC officer travels to metro to meet police horse named after her father before he retires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department is holding a retirement ceremony for one of its own Wednesday.

"Sully" is a member of the mounted patrol, and before he retired he got to meet the daughter of officer John O'Sullivan, who he was named after. O'Sullivan was killed in the line of duty in December of 1978.

O'Sullivan's daughter traveled from upstate New York to meet Sully.

"I think my dad would be really honored to know that Sully's here," O'Sullivan's daughter said. "You know, I've said that they have a lot in common. I believe, you know, they're loyal, hardworking. He's a bit mischievous at times like my dad could be, as well, as fun."

Sully also has his own Instagram account. Click here to follow him.