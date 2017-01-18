× KCK police on the scene of a suspicious death near 14th and Osage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched at 3:44 a.m. to the area near 14th Street and Osage Avenue after neighbors reported finding a body.

Responding officers found a man dead outside.

Spokesperson for the KCK Police Department Cameron Morgan says the victim is a males in his 30s. Police say they aren’t sure if the man lived at the home or even on the street where he was found. There’s evidence spread all down the street to the house where the man was found. There was clothing and other multiple evidence found.

FOX 4’s Matt Stewart is headed to the scene.