KCK woman calls police after stumbling over body lying in her yard

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A woman left her home early Wednesday morning only to literally stumble upon a man's body lying in the yard.

It happened near 14th Street and Osage Avenue, where police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a home in Armourdale after a woman reported that she nearly tripped over the man's body.

Police say the victim -- a white man in his 30s -- was bleeding from his head when officers got to him. Investigators also say there's evidence scattered across the yard, including clothing and possibly, shell casings.

Longtime homeowners can't remember a homicide here in more than 20 years.

"There’s a little more activity over there than there is over here," said Betty Paz, a neighbor who knows the family that found the body. "But we don’t go over there. We don’t get involved. It’s quiet where I live and that’s all I care about."

Neighbors report hearing screaming outside their homes at about 1 a.m., but no one called police until a woman went outside three hours later and discovered the body.

Police have not yet identified the victim. They're urging anyone with information about what may have happened to call the TIPS hotline.