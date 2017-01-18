Local homeowners put their trust in group of designers as part of major fundraiser for KC Symphony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A historic Hyde Park house is about to undergo a major renovation as part of a major fundraiser.

Some high school students took a preview Wednesday as part of their history class.

The home was built in 1908, and the new owners donated the home to be part of the Symphony's 48th Annual Designer Showhouse.

Starting Monday, dozens of designers will redo the rooms to their liking.

"Fresh paint and maybe some other kinds of way of transforming the walls," Showhouse chair Patricia Bibler said. "Carpet will be removed. Kitchen is being totally gutted, and it will be an amazing transformation. I don't want to give all the secrets away."

They hope to raise more than $100,000 for the Symphony.

The finished home will be shown in April and May, but you can get a preview of the original space this weekend. The preview is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10. It's located at the corner of Gleed Terrace and Campbell in Hyde Park.