Man suspected of killing woman near 25th and Lister on the loose after hours-long standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A suspected killer is on the run Wednesday morning after an overnight standoff ended without an arrest.

The TAC team forced their way into a house near 25th and Lister around midnight, but the suspected gunman was not inside.

Now officers are searching for him so they can question him about the shooting death of a woman.

Witnesses told police that around 6 p.m. they heard a man and woman arguing in a car parked in the driveway of the house. They then heard gunshots and saw a man walking inside the house.

When police arrived, they found the woman dead inside the car. They knocked on the door and tried to make contact with the suspect, but there was no answer. Fearing he was holed up inside and armed with a weapon, they called in negotiators. When negotiators couldn’t reach the suspect, they called in the TAC team. Then six hours after the initial call, they entered the house.

Kansas City police are not releasing any details about the relationship between the suspected gunman and victim. They have also not yet released any names.

If you know anything about this shooting death or know where police can find the suspect, you are urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.