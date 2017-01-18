Northwest Missouri State football players injured in fiery rollover crash on I-29

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two members of the 2016 Northwest Missouri State football team were injured after their vehicle was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate-29 Tuesday night.

Cole Forney, 22, of Maryville, and Jacob Vollstedt, 22, of Iowa City, were heading south on I-29 five miles north of St. Joseph at approximately 7:50 p.m. when their pickup truck — driven by Forney — hit a slick patch and left the roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The truck struck a concrete barrier, ejecting Forney from the vehicle. The truck overturned with Vollstedt inside and became fully engulfed in flames.

The two men were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, where Forney was listed with serious injuries. Vollstedt sustained moderate injuries, according to KMALand.

The investigation, led by Missouri State Highway Patol, is ongoing.