Plaza staple Houston’s announces it’s closing its doors at end of March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A longtime restaurant on the Country Club Plaza is closing. Houston's announced on Wednesday it will shut down its Kansas City location. Parent company Hillstone Restaurant Group operates a number of Houston's all around the country.

Located at 47th and Wornall on the Plaza's northeast side, you still have time to eat there as they won't shut down until March 31.

The Country Club Plaza provided this statement:

"We would be incredibly sad to see Houston’s leave the Country Club Plaza after more than three decades. We have done all we can to convince the management to stay and we hope to continue our dialogue with that end in mind. In the event they decide to close, we extend our sincerest thanks for all they have added to the Plaza over the years. We wish them well."

Houston's posted this status on its Facebook page:

