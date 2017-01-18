Police tracing missing 20-year-old woman’s steps after traffic stop with NKC police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New information in the case of a missing 20-year-old UMKC student reveals that an officer with the North Kansas City Police Department did stop the missing woman prior to her disappearance, but her steps after the traffic stop concluded are still unclear.

Toni Anderson hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning when she told co-workers at the Chrome entertainment bar on 40-Highway that she was headed to a gas station at 31st and Southwest Boulevard.

Anderson's coworkers say she left work at 4:11 a.m., and was adamant about going to a gas station. However, 30 minutes later, Toni's friend, Roxanne Townsend says she received a text from Toni.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Roxy Townsend said.

Major Kevin Freeman with the NKCPD says an officer with his department pulled Toni over around 4 a.m. for a traffic violation. Police did not say which specific violation she was pulled over for.

The parents of Toni Anderson are heartbroken and desperate for any information that could lead to their missing daughter. They are putting their hope in any news they get.

The Andersons describe their daughter as amazing, independent, and someone who loves kids. They say the UMKC student is a music blogger and often travels for work, but they her parents say she is always careful. They've been able to stay strong, thanks to the support of so many others.

"A lot of faith, a lot of friends, all of Toni`s friends have been amazing. The authorities have been unbelievable to work with,” said Brian Anderson.

The Andersons say her friends continue to come up with ideas for searches, including getting a volunteer canine unit.

"Everybody`s been so wonderful and supportive and we`re very blessed. We are very blessed to have such good friends and Toni to have such good friends,” said Elizabeth Anderson.

"Let her go. Let her be with us. Let her go have her wonderful life," she continued.

Her parents also say for insurance purposes they had a GPS tracker on her car, and they hope that will help them find their daughter. She drives a 2014 black Ford Focus with Kansas plates: 989 GAX.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for a private investigator to help find Toni. If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.