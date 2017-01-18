Price Chopper announces partnership with Royals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In about a month, the Kansas City Royals will kick-off their season in Surprise, Arizona. Until then, the team is gearing up for spring training with an announcement from a local grocery store chain.

Price Chopper is now the official grocer of the Royals.

Members from both organizations are talking about the new partnership Wednesday afternoon. Price Chopper will work closely with many Royals charities programs and events.

The store has already agreed to help renovate two youth baseball fields this year as part of the Royalty Fields initiative.

Other programs will include involvement with reviving baseball in inner cities clinics, Greater Kansas City Day, Diamond of Dreams and several other special nights at Kauffman Stadium.

"Something like this... Great seasons to come," said Michael Bucek, Royals Vice President of Marketing & Business Development.

"...The perfect partnership," said Casie Broker with Price Chopper.

With the partnership, fans will be able to purchase Royals tickets at any of the 51 Price Chopper locations in the metro starting Feb. 27.

Hy-Vee had been the official grocer of the Royals since 2001, but chose not to renew their partnership in November last year.