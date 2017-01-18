Red Door Grill’s Sonoran ranch salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Red Door Grill in Leawood and Brookside is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef George Menendez demonstrates how to make the restaurant's Sonoran ranch salad.