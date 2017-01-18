Red Door Grill’s Sonoran ranch salad

Posted 12:24 pm, January 18, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Red Door Grill in Leawood and Brookside is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above chef George Menendez demonstrates how to make the restaurant's Sonoran ranch salad.

Sonoran ranch salad recipe

Sonoran ranch salad recipe

 

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

http://fox4kc.com/sign-up-for-email-alerts/