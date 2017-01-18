Slick conditions may have caused driver to end up fully submerged in pond at KCI airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Slick conditions may have caused a driver to end up fully submerged in a pond near KCI Airport early Wednesday morning.

The mini van appears to have went off the roadway coming out of the terminals where the road curves just before the Paris exit. According to FOX 4's Kathy Quinn, the tracks show the vehicle went straight instead of following the road's curve and ended up fully submerged in the pond.

First responders say the driver was in the vehicle for sometime after it became submerged.

The driver and possibly a second person have been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries was not available.

Just before 7 a.m. a tow truck was called to the scene to pull the van out of the pond.