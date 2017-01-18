Traveling for different reasons, metro residents make their way to Washington D.C. for inauguration weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of people from both sides of the state line are taking to the skies or hitting the road this week headed for Washington, D.C.

Some plan to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, while others plan to protest it.

Emily Stephens left Wednesday with her mother by her side. They have a jam-packed itinerary and inauguration tickets to celebrate Trump.

“[We are] just going to support as Americans,” Stephens said. “It`s just so cool. You see all these people in front of you and behind you waving flags, and you`re just part of that experience and history.”

It will be a familiar atmosphere for Stephens, who also went to President Barack Obama's inauguration back in 2008.

“It was just an awesome experience,” she said, “and I wanted to share that with my mom.”

But this go around, she'll have better seats – and a personal interest in who stands at the podium.

“I am happy that he won,” Stephens said of Trump. “I do support him in that I did vote for him. I don`t agree with people who say, ‘He`s not my president.’ I mean, he is. He`s going to be. So that`s just hard to hear.”

Stephens was referencing the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to be in D.C. to protest Trump's transition to power – including long-time Hillary Clinton supporters, Simonie Wilson and her 13-year-old daughter, Heidi.

“It`s not about him winning and her losing,” Wilson said of Trump’s victory and Clinton’s defeat. “It`s not about the campaign from last year. It`s about what he has done and said, not just during the campaign, but in the last two months.”

The politically active mom-daughter duo will skip inauguration and instead join the Women's March on Washington, a counter-event planned for Saturday.

“I feel like I can tell my kids later, ‘Oh I was a part of that!’” Heidi said. “I changed that course of history.”

Organizers say the march is meant to "promote women's equality and defend other marginalized groups,” which Wilson feels passionate about.

“It makes you feel hopeful,” she said. “It makes you feel empowered and like not only can I do something, but all of these people are going to be doing something too.”

Both families are excited to be part of making history – just in different ways...

“As an American, just looking around, it just makes you so proud to be a part of this country,” Stephens said.