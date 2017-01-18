What to do if you think you’re being stalked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Stalking is a crime that affects more than 7.5-million victims a year, and January is national stalking awareness month. Kim Case with the Missouri Sheriff's Office stopped by the morning show with information many people are not aware of. According to Kim, two-thirds of stalkers pursue their victims at least once per week -- many daily. Weapons are used to harm or threaten victims in one out of five cases, and one in eight stalking victims lose time from work as a result. Kim also says 11- percent of victims have been stalked for five years or more.

If you think you are being stalked and need help, click here for a list of resources.