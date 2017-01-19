Concealed carry deadline looms for state buildings in Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The metro's largest hospital faces a looming July deadline: concealed carry guns on the premises or expensive security measures.

An exemption for Kansas concealed carry law in state owned institutions expires July 1, and that includes the University of Kansas Hospital. Thursday, a House committee introduced a bill that would allow the hospital to keep its exemption and its complex, weapons free. If not, it could become the only hospital forced to implement massive screening.

KU Hospital is the only hospital in the Kansas City metro that is required to follow that law, and hospital administrators say it will put them at a competitive disadvantage and could possibly change the trajectory of healthcare advancement in Kansas City.

"We have been terrifically successful because of our focus on patients' safety. We do not need to have a competitive disadvantage that is outside of our control," said Dr. Lee Norman, chief medical officer.

Dr. Norman says he has profound concerns that it will be difficult to recruit top medical talent to work at the hospital, and says it will be difficult to retain staff. He says he has already been approached by staff members who say they will quit if guns are allowed on campus.

"A lot of times people in emotional crisis are not making the best judgements. Pairing a concealed weapon on that sort of a person is not a good idea," said Dr. Norman.

KU Hospital has identified the emergency room as a high security area and already has metal detectors at those entrances. In 1981, a man named Bradley Boan walked into the emergency room with a loaded shotgun, shot and killed a doctor and female visitor.

Francesca Leone was visiting the hospital Thursday when she found out about the controversy.

"Well, we have too many people that are defenseless in a hospital. Especially this hospital, it's huge," she said.

Other visitors to KU Hospital Thursday were also take back by the prospect of what they say is a recipe for disaster.

Russell Lee Williams said, "People don't think about what they are going to do in the first place, they just do it and think about it later and it's too late."

Estelle Hill thinks the debate over guns or no guns needs no explanation.

"It's a hospital, that should explain it. No weapons," she said.

If the hospital does not get a pass, administrators have a plan in place to make it as safe as possible. They will not reveal all aspects of that safety plan, but according to Kansas law, the only way to keep guns out of the institution is to install security measures at every entrance. With 10,000 employees and many more patients and visitors, that is a costly proposition.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien reached out to the Kansas Rifle Association for comment, but representatives for that organization have not responded.