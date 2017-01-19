Forgiving but not forgetting, Corey Laykovich’s mom reacts to arrest of man accused in his murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Prosecutors announced charges late Thursday afternoon following an arrest in the deadly stabbing of a 22-year-old Independence man that happened three-and-a-half years ago.

Corey Laykovich was stabbed while walking home on a July night in 2013. Now, a 24-year-old acquaintance of his is charged with his murder.

One month before Laykovich was killed, he told his family he was terrified of John Seger, a man now behind bars.

“Corey told me he was afraid of him knowing where we lived. I always had that feeling that this was the guy,” said mom Michelle Metje.

Seger was a friend of Laykovich’s roommate, and the two got into an argument. Three weeks later, Laykovich was stabbed to death while walking home.

For years, Laykovich’s mom says she knew in her gut who was to blame, and Thursday authorities announced that Seger confessed to detectives that he stabbed Laykovich, then threw the knife in the woods. Laykovich’s family sent a message to Seger on Thursday night:

“I forgive you. I won't forget this. But I will forgive you. Forgiving means that I can let it go and I can get peace. But I'm not gonna forget it, because you will do time for this,” said Metje.

Seger is being held on a $250,000 bond, his next court date hasn't been announced yet.

There is a fundraiser for Corey's Network on Friday: 15 percent of all proceeds at any Chuck E. Cheese in the metro will go towards the organization. Corey's Network is a free-standing advocacy program for families affected by homicide. Contact: (816) 834-9161.