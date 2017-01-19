× Grandview High School student in custody after recent threat posted to social media

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview High School student is in custody Thursday in connection to a recent threat that was posted to social media, Grandview police say.

“The threat was determined to be a hoax and there is no credible threat to the High School, Staff or Students at this time,” Captain Richard Rodger said in a statement. “The suspect has been taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities for possible charges.”

Grandview High School is expected to have an increased police presence Thursday morning to help students, staff and parents feel safe.