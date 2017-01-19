× Jackson County prosecutors charge suspect with murder more than 3 years after deadly stabbing of Corey Laykovich

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge on Thursday in a case that’s received a lot of attention in the metro since 22-year-old Corey Laykovich was stabbed to death in Independence in July of 2013, days turning into weeks turning into years without an arrest.

Prosecutors are accusing John Seger, 24, with killing Laykovich during the overnight hours of July 27, 2013. Court documents describe that Laykovich’s family said he and Seger had a long-standing feud.

Laykovich was found by family bleeding in his bedroom with a large cut to the side of his neck and midsection after his brother heard him breathing heavily and went to check on him. He was hospitalized and later taken off of life-support on July 29.

As investigators worked the case with no viable leads, they spoke with Laykovich’s mom and wife, who revealed that Seger and Laykovich had a history, and that Seger was known to be violent and the two weren’t on good terms.

When investigators spoke with Seger on Wednesday, he admitted that the last time he saw Laykovich was the night he was stabbed. He told them their paths crossed as Laykovich was walking back to his mom’s house, and the two talked for a while at a picnic table in a grassy area.

Seger would go on to reveal that he and Laykovich got into a “heated argument” about Seger talking to a woman, and that Laykovich pulled a knife on him. He said he put Laykovich in a wrist lock and pinned his arm behind neck. He then took the knife from Laykovich and the two continued to fight, Laykovich was stabbed in the abdomen when he fell to the ground.

He said Laykovich then ran away from the scene and he did as well, throwing the knife in the woods as he fled. He admitted to killing Laykovich and was contrite, adding that he didn’t maliciously stab Laykovich.

Seger was sentenced for burglary, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle in a case with charges dated on November 22, 2015. He was sentenced in that case in April of 2016 to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, but records show he’s assigned to a probation officer in Independence.

His current bond is set at $250,000, no court dates are listed in online records.