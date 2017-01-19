× Joe’s Weather Blog: Not a Chamber of Commerce day (THU-1/19)

Blech! Is that a word? It’s not that pretty out there today and tomorrow may not be any better. Low gray clouds (stratus) that occasionally expand towards the ground (fog) will be an issue around these parts into the beginning of the weekend. I’m hopeful that we’ll see the clouds break somewhat on Saturday. Meanwhile our temperatures are still nicely above average today and will remain so probably into Tuesday of next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Fog/mist/low clouds and pretty steady temperatures. Lows in the 40s

Friday: More of the same…some mist/drizzle and mild for January temperatures with highs around 50°

Saturday: Hopefully some sunshine poking through in the afternoon. Highs well into the 50s

Sunday: Somewhat cooler but still not too bad with highs in the 40s

Discussion:

The satellite picture tells the story today…blech!

Notice that little “curly” near the OK Panhandle…that is a small surface storm that is wrapping some of the low level moisture around its center (sort of cool).

The surface map for 1PM shows where the sun is out…it’s nice! namely down towards SW OK and TX.

Where the gray skies are more prevalent…40s and 50s are common and again that will be our scenario tomorrow.

Yet here we are with a surface low…an upper level system that I highlighted yesterday in the Plains…and yet we still really can’t get much more than mist. Strange winter.

The upper level system will move up towards NW IA tomorrow…the surface low will follow suit…and basically our wind flow above us will continue to be from the south mostly tomorrow and then southwest on Saturday. at the surface SE winds will be here tomorrow but if you notice in the map above…SE winds will just bring in near 50° air from the south central MO area so I don’t think it’s going to get much warmer tomorrow compared to today.

Saturday does hold out some hope though for some breaks in the clouds…especially in the afternoon hours. With a warm start (40s) we should pop well into the 50s when the sun comes out.

Another wave of energy will consolidate into an nice upper level wave that will develop Sunday towards the south of the region and then move towards the OH Valley. There is the potential of some severe weather over the next few days…into Sunday.

Meanwhile out west…heavy rains and mountain snows are creating some interesting pictures. Look at this shot from Mammoth Mountain Village in CA. They’re trying to figure out where to put all the snow it appears this afternoon

Why are they trying to figure out where to put all the snow…take a look at how much they’ve had there this month.

20" of snow fell at Mammoth Mt. (CA) overnight – 164.5" of snow have fallen so far in Jan. – 2nd most on record for Jan (since 1970) #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bETG7IJvhc — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) January 19, 2017

It really is impressive…and yes more is coming into the weekend.

All this storminess, with more coming, is great news for the reservoirs out there.There are still quite a few below their historical average…but there is more moisture coming to help the cause. There are some that are well above their historical average.

The latest drought monitor shows improvement for central to northern CA (the elimination of drought classifications) but it’s still somewhat of a struggle farther south.

More rain though is coming farther south as well.

These storms also bring high waves to CA…check this out.

Here’s a look a the Santa Monica Beach Cam

Arizona will be getting into it as well…that means some heavy snows in northern AZ. Let’s show you what Arizona Snowbowl looks like outside of Flagstaff. I went there this past summer and went up to the top of the mountain…nice break from the heat in the lower terrain.

As of this writing looks like it’s pretty snowy there already.

This is actually sort of a cool graphic that (NWS in Flagstaff) they came up with. If you’ve driven up I-17 from Phoenix to Flagstaff…you know you get up there in elevation…from about 1000′ or so on the valley floor to over 7,000+ feet near Flagstaff…you go up the hills and down the valleys on your way northwards.

In the graphic above…on the far left…Black Canyon City…about 2,000′ in elevation…then on the far right is Flagstaff at around 7,000′. Notice as you go up in elevation the snow amounts increase.

On the subject of drought…this isn’t really a “thing” at this point because the growing season hasn’t started yet…but there has been a dry tendency to a certain extent on the MO side especially. Last weekend was OK for moisture but a lot of the better stuff stayed away from central MO. Technically some 34% of MO is under “moderate drought” conditions. Again at this point not too significant but it bears watching heading to the growing season in a couple of months.

So a lot going on…but yet not a lot going on for us…

Tomorrow I’ll get more into teh colder trends starting later next week into early FEB.

Our feature photo is from Melanie Barker

Joe