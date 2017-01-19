× Kansas City, Kan., police pursue robbery suspects, bring in K-9 unit to apprehend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police pursued robbery suspects to the 2400 block of North 67th Street on Thursday. Chief Terry Zeigler says the K-9 unit apprehended one suspect, who sustained minor injuries. A second suspect was arrested by officers.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police initially received reports of a robbery. When they arrived on the scene, the suspects took off in a van and police pursued them until they bailed out in the area of 67th and Cleveland.

The victims of the robbery were not harmed.