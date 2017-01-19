KC police: No indication of foul play in disappearance of Toni Anderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday Darin Snapp with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department told FOX 4 that there is no indication of foul play in the disappearance of 20-year-old Toni Anderson.

Anderson hasn’t been seen since early Sunday morning after a North Kansas City Police officer pulled her over for an illegal lane change. Snapp says Anderson told the officer she was almost out of gas, and the officer pointed out the nearby QuikTrip after giving her a warning.

“So the officer just told her, you know, there’s a gas station right there, gave her a warning for the violation and watched her actually go to the QuikTrip,” Snapp said.

Brian Anderson, Toni’s father, told FOX 4 Wednesday that detectives told him there were two attempts to use Toni’s ATM card at that gas station along 9 Highway in North Kansas City.

“We’ve spoken with family members, friends and co-workers but unfortunately still no sign of Toni’s whereabouts,” Snapp said Thursday. “There is no evidence of foul play, but her disappearance is very concerning.”

Boyfriend raises funds for private investigator

Anderson’s boyfriend, Pete Sanchez, told FOX 4 on Wednesday it’s been an emotional few days, and he hopes the many efforts to find Anderson are successful. He says he`s happy to know that there are so many people working to find his girlfriend.

Sanchez also says he isn`t sitting idly by as police investigate; he`s started a GoFundMe page to pay for a private investigator.

According to Sanchez, the private investigator will cost $3,000. The rest of the funds will be used as a reward for information leading authorities to Toni. The GoFundMe page says they hope to raise an addition $5,000 for the reward. As of Thursday afternoon the page had raised more than $9,000.

“Private investigators keep reaching out,” he advised.

He added that he’s waiting for a substantial tip to hire somebody.

Coworkers Concerned

In addition to attending UMKC, Anderson worked at Chrome, an adult entertainment club on 40 Highway. FOX 4 spoke with Toni’s coworkers there. It was a cold and icy on Sunday morning, and as usual the manager and a security guard at Chrome walked Toni to her car after her work shift making sure no one followed her out. The last thing they saw was her car, driving away.

She’s known at Chrome as the sweet girl, filling in when help was needed. Toni Anderson worked at Chrome Entertainment as a sever going by the nickname “Vanity” off and on for three years. They say Toni never drank or partied and was looking forward to starting school at UMKC on Tuesday. Chrome’s manager says he personally walked her out Sunday morning around 4:00. No one at Chrome has heard from her since.

Sources say when Toni left Chrome, she had plans to meet with friends at Shady Lady, a strip club on the eastside of Kansas City. Employees tell FOX 4 that they never saw her and say police searched for any trace of Toni on surveillance footage and came up short-handed.

The manager of Chrome sat with a detective for hours Wednesday, going through surveillance footage, looking for any clues as to what happened to Toni.

Update timeline of events, according to Snapp:

Around 4 a.m. Toni left Chrome

Approximately 4:20 a.m. an officer with the North Kansas City Police Department pulled Toni over

Approximately 4:33 a.m. family bank records show Toni had a declined transaction at the QuikTrip along 9 Highway

4:42 a.m. Toni sent a text to a friend that said, “I just got pulled over again.”

