Lenexa police searching for man who didn’t show up for work, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department issued a missing person bulletin on Thursday for a 53-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in a couple of days. They want the public to keep an eye out for Randy W. Potter, who was last seen leaving his home at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say he didn’t show up for work, and hasn’t been in touch with family or friends. He was driving a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Kansas plates: 959-GXP.

Mr. Potter is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. The bulletin doesn’t list any known medical conditions or prescriptions he may be without.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call police at (913) 477-7300.