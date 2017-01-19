Local breast milk bank needs donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are a breast-feeding mother and producing extra milk - don't throw it away. Your breast milk could help save a baby's life.

For the past four years, the St. Luke's Milk Bank has collected breast milk donated from local mothers.

They strain it, mix it and create a protein rich meal for premature babies. They then send it to birthing centers across the country.

Right now they are low on supply due to a lack of donations following the holidays. So they are asking mothers who have a child younger than one to donate their extra milk.

"It truly is a life saving gift for these babies," St. Luke's Neonatologist Dr. Barbara Carr. "They do so much better and they're hospital stays are shorter and they're much healthier when they're getting human milk."

St. Luke's asks that any frozen milk donations not be in a deep freeze for more than six months.

If you would like to help, you can contact them at (816) 932-4888 or kcmilkbank@saint-lukes.org.