Local thrift store may be forced to close its doors due to recent drop in business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local thrift store dedicated to helping the community could soon close.

The owner of Thandi's Thrift Store, at 42nd and Troost, says it all comes down to money for the not-for-profit business struggling to stay afloat.

The owner, Thandi Powell, tells FOX 4 she opened the thrift store four years ago.

The store became a 501-C-3 last year to give it tax-exempt status.

Thandi believes staying open is important because it's the biggest thrift store in this area. Plus she puts what little money she does make back in the community.

"Some of those funds have gone back into the community, just not as substantial as we'd like to see," Thandi said.

On a positive note Thandi says the company that owns the building is working with her on the price she pays for rent, but unless foot traffic picks up she'll have to close her doors and the not-for-profit for good.