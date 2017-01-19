× Magic Space opens at Children’s Mercy Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, dedicated a new play area called a ‘Magic Space’ on Thursday. The owner of Legoland and Sealife Aquarium helped put together the play area.

The ‘Magic Space’ is located inside the Kreamer Resource Center for Families. The Children’s Mercy Magic Space features an underwater theme. Patient families will be able to draw their own sea creatures and have them swim onto the big screen at the doodle reef station. The space also includes a magnet puzzle board, bubble tube and more than one dozen LEGO models.

It took more than a year to install the space.