Mattie Rhodes Center partners with sportswear company to provide new shoes to more than 100 local kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Mattie Rhodes Center has been serving Kansas City for more than 122 years, and starting Thursday morning they are teaming up with Gribble Sportswear to make sure metro kids have shoes.

Gribbles and Mattie Rhodes volunteers went shopping Thursday to buy 125 pair of tennis shoes for kids in the soccer program at Mattie Rhodes.

"The kids they don't have the opportunity to get new things for the most part, and a lot of these kids play soccer and their hand-me-downs in the shoes don't fit them," volunteer John Anderson said. "They're broken down, holes in them, they're just not used to having anything new. I thought this would be really great."

Soccer for Success works with 800 kids around the Kansas and Missouri schools.

"To see the look in their eyes and to know that they can go home to their parents or to their mom and dad, and have something that their mom or dad may not be able to provide because those shoes cost $50," Anderson added.