Mayor Sly James pushing for KC lawmakers to put bond on ballot to help repair aging roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A huge vote at City Hall Thursday could pave the way for more money to be spent on fixing roads, sidewalks and bridges, but there is doubt Kansas City lawmakers will agree on how to spend it in time to put the issue on the ballot.

Mayor Sly James has been complaining about Kansas City roads ever since he took office. He says there’s not enough money in the budget to fix all these aging streets and wants to raise property taxes to do it.

The Mayor wants the city council to put an $800-million general obligation bond issue on the April ballot.

If approved, it would give the city $40-million a year over the next 20 years to fix roads, sidewalks, and bridges, along with building a new animal shelter and fixing up parks.

He says every corner of the city would see some of this money and wants lawmakers to have the flexibility to prioritize projects.

To pay off the bonds, residents would see rising property taxes over the next 20 years – starting at around $7 more a year. But twenty years from now, homeowners would pay an extra $150 more a year in property taxes.

Before voters get a chance to decide, the city council must first approve the ballot language – and Thursday is the final day to do that.

There are reports the city council is split on the plan.

If they cannot hash out their differences by Thursday afternoon’s vote, it’ll likely be another year before lawmakers try again.

If it does pass and go on the April ballot, lawmakers will then have to convince residents to approve it. It will need 57-percent of the vote to pass.