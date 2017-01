Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Usually when we talk about putting the ice down we're talking about Missouri Mavericks hockey, or an NHL exhibition game at the Sprint Center. Well, not this weekend.

The country's best skaters are in Kansas City all week for the championship rounds of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Some metro kids are getting a chance to learn some valuable lessons from the best, and not just on the ice. FOX 4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk takes a look in the video.