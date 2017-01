Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People in the Northland are waking up safe Thursday morning after an overnight fire.

It happened at a four-plex near Northwest Barry and North Congress, and the call went out just before midnight.

A man who lives in the complex said he heard an explosion just before the fire broke out. That man also says he knocked on doors to get everyone out.

Everyone made it out of the complex without any injuries.