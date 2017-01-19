Odessa High School seniors heading to Washington for presidential inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some metro students hopped a plane Thursday and headed to Washington for the presidential inauguration Friday.

The group from Odessa High School says they're excited to be present as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

FOX 4's Rob Collins spoke with three female students who said they're excited to be a part of this historical ceremony.

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Michael R. Pence will be sworn in to office on the west front of the United States Capitol. Joining them will be their families, members of Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, Diplomatic Corps and other distinguished invited guests.

No tickets are required for general admission.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will follow the President and Vice President from the Capitol to the White House. The parade is a favorite tradition for families and supporters from all over the country to see our nation’s new President, Vice President and their families make their way down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by parade participants.

There will be more than 8,000 parade participants representing 40 organizations, including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups.

Fox 4 will have live coverage of the inauguration and related activities. Our coverage begins live at 10 a.m. Friday. We'll also have special Facebook live coverage on our Facebook page.