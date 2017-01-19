Online and in person, friends and loved ones ramp up efforts to find Toni Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends and family distraught over the recent disappearance of a young Kansas City woman will search for her themselves. Thursday night, Toni Anderson's loved ones passed out fliers and announced an upcoming search party.

They're asking for the community's help in finding her. On Friday around lunch time, Anderson's friends plan to meet here in a Denny’s parking lot on Taney Street to kick off search efforts near the last place she was seen.

“She just vanished. You know, she was there one minute and the next minute, she`s gone,” said friend Jarod Sears.

The clock is ticking in the search for the 20-year-old woman. Her friends and boyfriend frantically passed out fliers on Thursday evening and planned for where they’re going to look for her.

“We`re going to be here at 11:30 to 12:15 rallying as many people as we can to just canvass the neighborhood, look for things, knock on doors, as questions,” said Sears.

She was last seen near a QuikTrip off of 9 Highway in North Kansas City, where she stopped to get gas after a police officer pulled her over for an improper lane change. It's unclear what happened next.

“It`s hard on everybody, you know, people aren`t eating. People aren`t sleeping,” said Sears.

The word of Toni's disappearance has spread nationwide, and caught the attention of Denver resident Alissa Cordova -- the founder of nonprofit organization “Missing Angels WYCO” that helps families search for missing loved ones.

“What really draws me to Toni is she`s only 20 years old. She`s very young. This is a very bizarre situation and I feel she may be in danger,” Cordova told FOX 4’s Katie Banks.

She kicked off her own search party via social media, sharing photos and information with thousands of people on Facebook.

“Facebook is the biggest platform I believe, for social media. Everybody is connected to it. You can get a video out in just a few seconds and it can go completely viral,” she said.

With efforts online, and in person, Toni's loved ones hope to make a difference as they deliver this message to her:

“We`re going to find you. That`s it. We love you, see you soon,” said Sears.

Anderson's friends will meet at the Denny’s parking lot at about 11:30 a.m., and wait until 12:15 for people to gather before carpooling to the QuikTrip to search the surrounding area. They say anyone is welcome to help.