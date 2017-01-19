Q39’s bacon wrapped shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Q39 in Westport is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above executive chef Rob Magee demonstrates how to make the restaurant's bacon wrapped shrimp.

Bacon wrapped Shrimp

Ingredients:

4 ea 16-20 shrimp wrapped in bacon

2 slices thin bacon

1 oz Jalapeno- cilantro slaw

½ oz chipotle mayo

Directions:

Roll ½ slice of bacon around shrimp and hold for service

Season with steak seasoning and grill on oak grill to medium

On rectangle plate place cilantro slaw in 4 small piles

Place shrimp one per pile

Drizzle chipotle mayo over shrimp

Serve

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

Ingredients:

½ea. Red onion Julienne

1 ea. red pepper

1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin

4 cups sliced cabbage

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Mix cabbage mixture

Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

1 TBS lime

2 TBS salad oil

To taste Q39 Steak seasoning

Directions:

Mix together to make vinaigrette

Add lime dressing and season with steak seasoning

Chipotle Mayo

Ingredients:

1 cup 1qt Mayo

2 tbs ½ cup Minced red onions

1 Tbs ¼ cup honey

1 ea. 4ea. Fresh lime squeezed

2 tbs 1 can Chipotle peppers without seeds

¼ tsp 1tsp Salt

Directions:

Puree all ingredients except for mayo, than fold in mayo and re season to taste. Place in squeeze bottle and reserve for service.

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

http://fox4kc.com/sign-up-for-email-alerts/