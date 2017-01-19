Q39’s bacon wrapped shrimp

Posted 9:46 am, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, January 19, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Q39 in Westport is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.

As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

In the video above executive chef Rob Magee demonstrates how to make the restaurant's bacon wrapped shrimp.

Bacon wrapped Shrimp

Ingredients:

4 ea 16-20 shrimp wrapped in bacon
2 slices thin bacon
1 oz Jalapeno- cilantro slaw
½ oz chipotle mayo

Directions:

  • Roll ½ slice of bacon around shrimp and hold for service
  • Season with steak seasoning and grill on oak grill to medium
  • On rectangle plate place cilantro slaw in 4 small piles
  • Place shrimp one per pile
  • Drizzle chipotle mayo over shrimp
  • Serve

Jalapeño Cilantro slaw

Ingredients:

½ea.  Red onion Julienne
1 ea. red pepper
1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin
4 cups sliced cabbage
¼ cup chopped cilantro

Mix cabbage mixture

Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

1 TBS lime
2 TBS salad oil
To taste Q39 Steak seasoning

Directions:

Mix together to make vinaigrette

Add lime dressing and season with steak seasoning

Chipotle Mayo

Ingredients:

1 cup     1qt      Mayo
2 tbs      ½ cup Minced red onions
1 Tbs     ¼ cup honey
1 ea.      4ea.    Fresh lime squeezed
2 tbs      1 can Chipotle peppers without seeds
¼ tsp     1tsp    Salt

Directions:

Puree all ingredients except for mayo, than fold in mayo and re season to taste. Place in squeeze bottle and reserve for service.

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

http://fox4kc.com/sign-up-for-email-alerts/