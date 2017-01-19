Q39’s bacon wrapped shrimp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Q39 in Westport is one of the 182 restaurants participating in Kansas City's annual Restaurant Week from Jan. 13-22.
As part of Restaurant Week local restaurants will be serving up multi-course lunch and dinner menus for $15 and $33. The donations raised during the 2017 event will benefit BoysGrow, Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired and Cultivate Kansas City. Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.
In the video above executive chef Rob Magee demonstrates how to make the restaurant's bacon wrapped shrimp.
Bacon wrapped Shrimp
Ingredients:
4 ea 16-20 shrimp wrapped in bacon
2 slices thin bacon
1 oz Jalapeno- cilantro slaw
½ oz chipotle mayo
Directions:
- Roll ½ slice of bacon around shrimp and hold for service
- Season with steak seasoning and grill on oak grill to medium
- On rectangle plate place cilantro slaw in 4 small piles
- Place shrimp one per pile
- Drizzle chipotle mayo over shrimp
- Serve
Jalapeño Cilantro slaw
Ingredients:
½ea. Red onion Julienne
1 ea. red pepper
1ea. Jalapeño sliced paper thin
4 cups sliced cabbage
¼ cup chopped cilantro
Mix cabbage mixture
Lime Dressing
Ingredients:
1 TBS lime
2 TBS salad oil
To taste Q39 Steak seasoning
Directions:
Mix together to make vinaigrette
Add lime dressing and season with steak seasoning
Chipotle Mayo
Ingredients:
1 cup 1qt Mayo
2 tbs ½ cup Minced red onions
1 Tbs ¼ cup honey
1 ea. 4ea. Fresh lime squeezed
2 tbs 1 can Chipotle peppers without seeds
¼ tsp 1tsp Salt
Directions:
Puree all ingredients except for mayo, than fold in mayo and re season to taste. Place in squeeze bottle and reserve for service.
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.
http://fox4kc.com/sign-up-for-email-alerts/